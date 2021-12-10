The centre-back was forced off with a thigh strain in the second-half against Salford City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Speaking at Friday morning’s press conference, manager James Rowe said: “Luke Croll is 50-50 at the moment.

"He got though yesterday and it depends what happens with him today.

Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

"We might have to not rush him back.

"We rushed him back for the Salford game.

"But it could look promising come the end of the training session today that he is available.”

Manny Oyeleke (calf) is another player who is being managed game-to-game.

Both Croll and Oyeleke are not training every day but are joining in 48 hours before matches.

Rowe hopes to use the FA Trophy game on December 18 as an opportunity to possibly rest the pair and allow them to recover.

"Manny is fine, he trained an extra day this week and he will be at full tilt come tomorrow,” Rowe told the DT.

"He is a big player. I think he is starting to show his worth now. I think the team has a different dynamic when he is not in there. He does both sides of the game. He takes the ball really well under pressure, he gets us playing, but also out of possession he is very strong in defensive duels and he normally comes out with the ball and he has got a very good tactically brain so I know that I can trust him and is very important to me.”

On Chesterfield’s overall injury situation, Rowe said that will improve in January.

"I think we are looking strong after the King’s Lynn game on January 1,” he added.

"Coincidentally, we are at Stamford Bridge after that one! That is just a coincidence, they are not rushing back for that game, it has just fell like that.