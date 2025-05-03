Chesterfield dedicate play-off finish to ill owner Phil Kirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield dedicated their play-off finish to owner Phil Kirk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites beat Accrington Stanley 1-0 to climb from ninth into seventh and pinch the last play-off spot in League Two.

Town have faced plenty of adversity on and off the pitch this season, none more so than the extremely sad news that Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat to Colchester United in March left them 16th in the table but a run of just one defeat in 14 saw them nick seventh from Salford City, who could only manage a 2-2 draw at already relegated Carlisle United.

Paul Cook celebrates at full-time. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“The gaffer made the point that we have to dedicate getting into the play-offs to one man, Phil Kirk,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “We found out the news after the Colchester game, which was very low on so many fronts. That news hit everyone doubly hard. It has been a tough time. That one was for him. All the players and the gaffer have led that in the dressing room. Cheers to Phil if he is watching from afar.”

The Blues now face a two-legged semi-final against Walsall, who were denied automatic promotion in heartbreaking fashion, finishing fourth, after being top of the table by some distance in the first part of the season. Despite being in wretched form, the Sadlers were on course to grab third spot after beating Crewe 1-0 but Bradford City scored a 96th minute winner against Fleetwood Town to take it away from them.

“If people think Walsall will be an easy game they are very much mistaken,” Webb said. “I am sure Walsall fans feel desolate tonight and that coach will probably be very quiet but I guarantee you Mat (Sadler) will use this time to reset and start a mini season to show the form they had which got them to the top and the amount of goals they scored. We have got a very tough team coming into town next week. Walsall will be the favourites because they have had a better season than us. They finished fourth and we finished seventh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of injuries for the play-off games, Paddy Madden missed out completely against Accrington with a hamstring problem. Jack Sparkes will be available for selection, Armando Dobra is back running and will have a ‘good chance’ of returning, but Ollie Banks will be a doubt.