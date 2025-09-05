Matt Dibley-Dias.

Chesterfield have received a big blow with news that Matt Dibley-Dias is going to be out for at least three months with a knee injury.

The midfielder, on loan from Fulham, has shown promising signs in his performances but a couple of niggly injuries have now been followed by a longer-term setback. The 21-year-old hobbled off after 70 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Crawley Town last weekend and missed the midweek defeat to Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

His absence, along with the injury to Luke Butterfield, means the Blues are a little short of numbers in central midfield.

Providing an update on Dibley-Dias, Danny Webb said: “Not very good, he is going to need an operation on his knee, which could potentially keep him out for up to probably two to three months minimum. It is not good for the lad and not good for us because he was playing ever so well. He has been here since the summer and had a couple of injuries. It is disappointing that this one will keep him out for a long time. We are gutted that we are going to lose the chance to play him.”

Meanwhile, winger Dylan Duffy, who has started the season with two goals and three assists, was another absentee against Crewe and it has now been revealed that he is also carrying an injury but is not expected to be out for too long.

Webb said: "He had a little cyst on his knee that was disrupted with a tackle against Crawley but that will only be a week or two.”

But there is some good news that Devan Tanton came through his first 45 minutes back from injury against Crewe with no problems. He came off at half-time in what was a pre-planned substitution.

And it remains to be seen whether James Berry could make his first appearance this weekend against Walsall since returning to the club last month on loan from Wycombe. The winger has been recovering from a tight hamstring.

Chesterfield played Walsall twice last season, twice in the league and twice in the play-offs, losing three times and only managing one draw. Walsall went on to lose in the final to AFC Wimbledon but have started this campaign with four wins and two draws. They have the second best joint defensive record, conceding just four goals, but have only scored four themselves.

Webb added: "Their stats are showing that they have conceded the least goals, them and MK Dons, but haven’t scored too many, whereas we have scored the most and conceded more than what we want so similar patterns to last year. But we are second in the league and five points better than last season. They have changed quite a few of their players from last season but they play a simialr way, very effective, very strong, we are going to have to stand up to the challenge. Last year they came out on top so we are going to have to improve to get anything from the game.”