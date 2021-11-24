Jeff King.

The wing-back is set to be out until at least January with a medial knee ligament injury which he picked up in the win against Solihull Moors last Saturday.

King’s absence meant the Spireites had as many as 12 players unavailable for selection for Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against Altrincham.

Manager James Rowe said King will be out for a minimum of six weeks but it could be longer. He will have another scan at the end of this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We literally are down to the bare bones,” Rowe said.

"When it rains, it pours.”

Manny Oyeleke, who has been nursing a calf problem, had to come off at half-time.

Luke Croll went down injured late on and he will be assessed, Rowe told the DT.

Alex Whittle played through the game with a groin issue.

Fraser Kerr has missed the last two games due to illness but could come back into the fold on Saturday.

Calvin Miller is available again after completing his three-match ban.

Chesterfield remain top of the league despite conceding twice late on to draw against Altrincham.

Town are due to be back in action away at Maidenhead United this Saturday but the game could potentially be postponed because of a positive Covid test in the Magpies camp.

Maidenhead’s game against Southend United last night was called off and the Spireites are set to find out today whether it will go ahead or not.

Rowe added: "To get four points out of the last two games is still two points per game so we have got to regroup and go again on Saturday.

"I have got to make sure we are in the best spirits possible and make sure this last minute equaliser does not affect us.

"Hopefully the game does go ahead because we want to play, we always want to play.

"We are where we are, it happens.