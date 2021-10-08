The midfielder has missed the last three matches against Torquay United, Woking and Wrexham due to injury.

Striker Stefan Payne is suspended but Oyeleke could return.

When asked if he is any closer to returning, manager James Rowe said: "He is. It was too much of a risk on Tuesday.

"He is fully in training.

"He came in yesterday and trained and got through that so he is into the full session today.

"It is a huge boost.

"We know that injuries are part and parcel of the game. We don’t want to be whining about our injuries at the moment.

"I am fully behind every member of our squad and I know whichever way we set up we will do a good job.

"We are really excited to get going tomorrow.”

There is turmoil on and off the field at Southend at the moment.

Results on the pitch have been disappointing with just two wins from nine games leaving them 18th in their first season in the National League.

Following back-to-back relegations out of the Football League, the Shrimpers, managed by experienced former Hull City boss Phil Brown, are playing non-league football for the first time in 101 years.

On Tuesday night, after a 1-0 home win against Eastleigh, Southend fans invaded the pitch to call for chairman Ron Martin to sell up.

“I am sure our supporters and people here within the club can find some similarities to what they are going through and what we went through as a club before my tenure in terms of their league position and happenings off the pitch with pressure on the owner,” Rowe said.

"We can’t be fooled by that, they have still got some good players in the squad and they can pick up a result anytime like they showed against Eastleigh on Tuesday.

"They performed well on Tuesday, they are not giving in, they changed their shape a little bit and they deserved their win in the end.

"It is not going to be us turning up and turning them over. We perhaps need to learn from our away day at Dover and the first-half at Aldershot that we need to start the game better.

"They have got some dribblers, they have got some pace in their team, they changed their front two and the two experienced ones who came on for the last half an hour had a real impact on the game as well.

"They have got experience through the spine, some exciting players and they can change their shape at any time and players to fit in different positions so we have got to be fully aware of that.

"But I think Tuesday night against Wrexham showed we have got nothing to fear at this level. We are a good team, we play in different ways and the way we played on Tuesday was really effective.