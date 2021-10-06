The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

The forward came on as a substitute in the 79th minute in the 1-1 draw at the Racecourse Ground.

The booking was Payne’s fifth in just eight appearances and it means he will be suspended for the trip to Roots Hall this weekend.

Payne’s absence could provide an opportunity for Nathan Tyson who is yet to feature this season.

Manager James Rowe said: “He is suspended, that happens. Nathan Tyson is on the sidelines and raring to go, he is fit and ready.”

Payne would have had to reach game number 23, which is the cut-off point for five yellows, to have avoided a ban.

He received his other cards against King’s Lynn Town, Barnet, Yeovil Town and Woking.