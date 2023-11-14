There could still be changes to Chesterfield’s line-up for upcoming matches despite the impressive win against title rivals Barnet.

The Spireites beat the Bees 4-2 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top to five points and they still have a game in hand.

In the past, manager Paul Cook has more often than not picked the same team again after a victory, but that has not always been the case this season. Despite beating Portsmouth 1-0, Cook opted to make two changes for the win against Barnet, and there could be more swaps against Southend United and Woking in the coming days.

Coach Danny Webb told the DT: “The gaffer is experienced to know when to utilise the squad and how to utilise it. And while you are winning those things are going to plan.”

Ryan Colclough assisted Chesterfield's first goal against Barnet. Picture: Tina Jenner.

On the decision to bring back Mike Jones for Darren Oldaker, Webb continued: “I think Tom and Mike have been so strong in there. DJ came in against Pompey and was excellent and obviously he was very disappointed not to play today. It is tough for the lads who are not involved but they know they are part of something and they know at any point that they can come into the team. I don’t think anyone has not played well all season. Even (Ryheem) Sheckleford and (Jeff) King have had some good games, they have been part of a team that is top of the league, so whatever we do we seem to be winning games and that is a sign of a good squad.”

And on the decision to start Ryan Colclough over Michael Jacobs, Webb added: “We decided to go with a little bit of pace up there. Michael Jacobs came on and did some great things. James Berry also came on and was ever so direct. We have got all different types of players who can do different things. We go down to Southend and Woking, will every player who started today be involved? No, there will be changes again. Everyone is staying hungry and fit and there is a real desire to keep winning.”