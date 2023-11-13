Why Chesterfield's match at Southend United this weekend could be in doubt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The table-topping Spireites are due to take on the 16th-placed Shrimpers at Roots Hall on Saturday in front of the TNT Sports cameras (3pm).

But the Shrimpers have had three players called-up for international duty which rules them out of playing against Town. At this stage it is unclear what the National League rules are on this subject, but the threshold in the Football League is three. The DT has asked the National League for a comment.

The call-ups would be an issue for most teams in the division, but especially Southend, who already have a threadbare squad because of the ongoing off-field problems at the club.

Chesterfield are due to travel to Roots Hall this Saturday, (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The players set to be missing are Daniel Kanu, Noor Husin and Mauro Vilhete. Striker Kanu, 19, who is on loan from Charlton Athletic, scored four goals in a 5-0 win against Solihull Moors last month. He has been called-up for the first time by Sierra Leone. Midfielder Mauro Vilhete, 30, has also been called-up by São Tomé and Príncipe's national team for the first time. And fellow midfielder Noor Husin, 26, has been selected by Afghanistan. However, Husin and many other Afghan players have been boycotting international matches over how their national body is spending funds received from FIFA. So it remains to be seen whether he will be available on Saturday or not.