Chesterfield could go back in for a couple of players who they came close to signing in the January transfer window.

The Spireites had six-figure deals agreed for Canadian top-flight defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 22, of Forge FC, and York City striker Dipo Akinyemi, 27, but both could not get over the line because of issues with their medical results.

There was also interest in an unknown Eastern European player but his parent club would not let him come.

The Blues have invested in more in-depth medical tests since being promoted back to the EFL to help protect the club especially when they are ploughing large sums of money into fees and contracts. The cost of the medicals are not cheap but in the long run they could save the club a lot of money.

Malik Owolabi-Belewu, pictured left, nearly joined Chesterfield in January. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The medical results for both players were not overly serious matters because Chesterfield were still willing to sign them but they tried to negotiate with the selling clubs to get the deals adjusted but neither were willing to budge. In the case of Akinyemi, he had even been at the SMH Group Stadium and had his pictures taken ready for the announcement before the medical assessments came back. It was about as done as a deal could be without actually being officially confirmed.

But speaking about the club’s plans for the summer transfer window on the Weekend Warm-up podcast, Chesterfield’s head of recruitment, Neil Hornby, said: “We walked away from both deals but what’s to say we don’t go back in?”

While director Ashley Kirk said: “We had two players who we were planning on paying considerable fees for. Both young with an exciting future ahead. But we have also recently upgraded our medical screening provision before signing a player at a certain level and they both qualified for the screening that they got and unfortunately they both separately flagged up issues that we were unable to resolve and caused the deals to fall through. We were then entering into an area of risk which means that the value of the player should be reflected in the level of risk but neither selling club were willing to share the risk.”