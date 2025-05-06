Chesterfield could receive big injury boost for Walsall play-off clash

Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, Armando Dobra, has a ‘good chance’ of returning from injury to feature in the play-offs.

The 24-year-old, who has 12 goals and two assists this season, cleaned up at the end-of-season awards, taking home three accolades. The talented attacker has matured in his first full season playing in the Football League, with those in the camp believing he will be a future captain of the club.

The former Ipswich Town man has missed the last four games with a groin injury. Initially it was feared he would be out for a lengthy period of time but hopes are growing that he could make a comeback for the play-offs which would be a huge boost for the Blues.

Dobra is now back doing some ‘hard core running’ in training and has a ‘good chance’ of being available, according to assistant manager Danny Webb. Jack Sparkes (knee) will also be in contention but Ollie Banks (calf) is a doubt. Meanwhile, Paddy Madden picked up a tight hamstring in training just before Saturday and was not risked so it remains to be seen what the extent of that problem is.

Chesterfield sneaked into the play-offs on the last day of the season after beating Accrington Stanley 1-0, overtaking Salford City, who drew 2-2 at Carlisle United. It means the Spireites now face a two-legged semi-final against Walsall, with the home tie this Saturday, and the away clash the following Friday.

Walsall finished three places and seven points above the Spireites but they have only won one of their last 14 and three of their last 21. However, they did take four points off the Blues in the regular season.