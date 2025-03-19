Chesterfield coach sets our clear aim for Harrogate Town clash

The Spireites have won all of their last three games.

Chesterfield plan to attack next opponents Harrogate Town head on as they aim for a fourth straight win.

The Spireites have given themselves a sniff of getting into the play-offs after winning three on the bounce and they have a game in hand. It looked like their season was slipping away after four losses on the spin but they are now back in the top half and will be hoping to close the gap on the top seven on Saturday when they host the team who are fourth from bottom.

Town have 10 games remaining and they will have to win the majority of those if they are to gatecrash the play-offs. Next month, five out of their seven games are at home, which could prove to be pivotal.

“We have got to go into Harrogate and attack it full on like Paul Cook teams do,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"Let’s enjoy the week’s training, there is going to be a real positive vibe around the club and the town. Let’s not fall flat on Saturday, let’s give the eight or nine thousand something to sing about.”

Chesterfield will assess Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) ahead of the weekend after the right-back came off after just 15 minutes against Notts County. Will Grigg, Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo are all edging closer to returning to action although it remains to be seen whether this Saturday will come too soon for the trio. Jack Sparkes is definitely unavailable and he will be out for a month with a knee injury.

Harrogate beat Chesterfield 2-1 in the reverse fixture and they are near the bottom but have won three of their last six.