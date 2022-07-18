Chesterfield had a nightmare with injuries last season and they are keen to avoid the same scenario this time around.

The likes of George Carline, Jack Clarke, Manny Oyeleke, Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga were not involved in the squad for the 2-0 win at Matlock Town on Saturday.

Oyeleke is going to be out for a while after having a knee operation but the others are stepping up their bids to return.

Kabongo Tshimanga. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Out-of-contract Carline is aiming to secure himself a new deal, while Clarke played 30 minutes against Rochdale last week.

Tshimanga is back training after his serious injury and Rowe (health issue) had an operation earlier this summer.

“I think Manny will be a bit of a long-termer,” Webb said after the win against Matlock.

"Danny Rowe hopefully will be sooner than later, Kabs hopefully sooner than later and George Carline hopefully sooner than later."

He added: "We have come from a bad place last year with injuries for a variety of reasons and it is important this year, especially over pre-season, that we don’t break them.

"The gaffer’s pre-season has been really tough, one of the toughest I have seen, but without breaking them and pushing them beyond the point of fitness. It is all very well getting them fit but we don’t want fit lads who are on the treatment table.”