The goals came in each half from Joe Quigley and Armando Dobra at the Proctor Cars Stadium as the Blues lifted the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup in front of a sell-out 2,300 crowd in scorching temperatures.

Let’s take a look at some of the big talking points from the game...

DOBS

Liam Mandeville and Armando Dobra impressed against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There has been a lot of excitement around the arrival of Dobra from Ipswich Town and he did not disappoint. Following on from his goal against Rochdale in last week’s private practice match, the 21-year-old Albania international was involved in the opener and then got on the scoresheet himself.

He produced an eye-catching touch, turn and pass to set Liam Mandeville free before Joe Quigley applied the finish to give the Spireites the lead in the first-half. He then slotted in a second after the break.

Chesterfield’s midfielders did not score enough goals last season so Dobra’s impressive start bodes well and he was the player everyone was talking about as they left the ground.

MANDY

Like Dobra, Mandeville has also started pre-season with a spring in his step with a goal and two assists in his last two games.

After finding the back of the net in the 3-2 win at Rochdale, he created both goals against the Gladiators.

It’s been said many times that the former Doncaster Rovers man does not get enough goals or assists but he is still only 25 so he is coming into his peak years. With Paul Cook keen to implement an entertaining, free-flowing style of play he could flourish and finally achieve the numbers he is capable of. It is probably now or never for him in a Blues shirt.

AA

To some surprise, Akwasi Asante was put on the transfer list at the end of last season but he may be in the process of working himself back into the manager’s plans.

The striker won and scored the winning penalty against Rochdale and he also started against the Northern Premier League side at the weekend.

A return of seven goals in 25 games after a serious long-term injury last season was not a bad return, in my opinion, and I think with a full pre-season under his belt he would get double figures this time around.

However, he is thought to be one of the higher-earners at the club and there will be a need to balance the books after 10 new incomings so it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out.

QUIGS

Given Kabongo Tshimanga is not quite ready to start yet, I think there’s every chance that Quigley will lead the line against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the season. It’s fair to say he has got some fans to win over but he performed well in the play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors and he got off the mark in pre-season here. It can’t have been easy for him last season given the manager who signed him departed shortly after and then he was tasked with filling the boots of the league’s top scorer. I think now onwards is the time to really judge him.

LUCAS

Covolan is going to be box office, isn’t he?

The Brazilian goalkeeper will give Town a new dimension with his commanding style and distribution.

You get the feeling he will cause us to have our hearts in our mouths at times, but he will be fun to watch, there is no doubt about that.

He is a big personality, by all accounts, and you would back him to win Chesterfield some points this season.

ABSENTEES

Tshimanga, Jack Clarke and George Carline were not involved at Matlock but assistant manager Danny Webb did not seem overly concerned and indicated it was a case of not wanting to risk them after their long-term injuries.

COMPETITION

You only have to look at the second-half substitutes to see that competition for places is high which can only be a good thing.