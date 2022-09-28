Webb, 39, played for 19 different clubs, making more than 300 appearances, in his 14-year playing career.

He was also assistant manager to the late Justin Edinburgh at Leyton Orient as they won the National League title in 2019.

After scoring late to draw at Yeovil Town the week before, Town went one better and bagged a dramatic 94th minute winner away at Maidstone United last Saturday and cemented their place in the record books in doing so.

Webb believes their mentality is the biggest change from last season.

“It is a sign of a team which is not happy to settle for a draw,” he told the DT.

“What really good teams do is go for a win and the worst case being that you get a point as opposed to just going for a point. That is the biggest difference I sense in this team from last year even though it is only early days.

"At 1-1 I am thinking ‘late goal, kick in the stomach, but we don’t lose.’ The boys are thinking that while still producing match-winning moments and to do it in the 94th minute is breathtaking.”

Chesterfield are top of the National league and unbeaten in the first 10 games.

Webb puts the never-say-die attitude down to everyone being good characters.