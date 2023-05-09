News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield coach explains 'difficult' omission of players from squad against Bromley

Having to leave some players out of the squad against Bromley was a ‘difficult’ decision, said coach Danny Webb.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th May 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:00 BST

The likes of Tyrone Williams, Tim Akinola and Jesurun Uchegbulam were missing completely from the matchday 16 for the epic play-off final semi-final win.

The inclusion of a substitute keeper in Lucas Covolan, for the first time this season, meant that another outfield player had to miss out.

Asked if any of the players were left out due to injury, Webb replied: “Just difficult selections.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.Jesurun Uchegbulam.
“Obviously with Lucas coming onto the bench that only leaves four spaces (for outfield players on the bench) and you try and weigh it up.

“Ollie (Banks) is your midfielder, he is slightly ahead of Tim (Akinola) in getting in the team.

“Your two centre-forwards, as you saw, bring experience and physicality and then you need a defender in there as well so poor old Tyrone (Williams) missed out.”

But despite being left out, Webb said those not involved still had a big part to play and explained that team spirit has been strong all season.

He added: “What is great is, as I have said all year, the lads in the dressing room aren't just the ones involved today. You have got lads in their tracksuits like Shecks (Ryheem Sheckleford) jumping around in there and celebrating.”

