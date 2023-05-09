Chesterfield coach explains 'difficult' omission of players from squad against Bromley

The likes of Tyrone Williams, Tim Akinola and Jesurun Uchegbulam were missing completely from the matchday 16 for the epic play-off final semi-final win.

The inclusion of a substitute keeper in Lucas Covolan, for the first time this season, meant that another outfield player had to miss out.

Asked if any of the players were left out due to injury, Webb replied: “Just difficult selections.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.

“Obviously with Lucas coming onto the bench that only leaves four spaces (for outfield players on the bench) and you try and weigh it up.

“Ollie (Banks) is your midfielder, he is slightly ahead of Tim (Akinola) in getting in the team.

“Your two centre-forwards, as you saw, bring experience and physicality and then you need a defender in there as well so poor old Tyrone (Williams) missed out.”

But despite being left out, Webb said those not involved still had a big part to play and explained that team spirit has been strong all season.