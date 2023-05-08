Man arrested after drone halts play during Chesterfield-Bromley play-off match

The drone was spotted flying near the Technique Stadium in the second-half.

Referee Scott Simpson received instructions to stop the game and the match was paused for a short while before resuming.

A Derbyshire Police drone monitored the offending drone and traced it back to a vehicle.

A drone halted play in Chesterfield's play-off semi-final against Bromley on Sunday. Stock image.

The driver of the car, a man, was arrested for allegedly failing to stop for police, having no insurance and for civil aviation offences.

He has been bailed until further enquiries are carried out.

Punishments, if found guilty, can include fines totalling thousands of pounds and a suspended sentence.

Derbyshire Police’s advice on drones states: “Drones must be flown safely and legally, within the limits of the operating category they are flying in.

“This includes operator registration, pilot competency and maintaining separation distances from members of the public, built up areas and manned aviation. All drone operators are responsible for ensuring the drone is being flown safely and within the law at all times.