The Spireites booked their place in the third round with a deserved 2-0 win at League Two AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The draw takes place on Monday evening on BBC2 from 7pm and Town are ball number 61.

Danny Webb.

Webb said: "I would probably look for a big team away because it brings a few quid in for everyone and it would be a big day out for the supporters.

"I think everyone would like a real big team away, the Tottenham stadium is the best in the country so it would be great for everyone to experience that.

"But if we get one at home that is beatable then we can go to the fourth round so who knows.”

He added: "We turned up today and we rightly won the game.

"I thought we were the better team and I am sure they (Wimbledon) will admit that.

“It is brilliant, it is another big tick on the things that we are doing this season. We are playing good football and we are in the top three.

"We have caused an upset today, let’s get it right, we are probably a bigger club but it is still an upset because they are in the league above us and they are on a good run.

"It is great for us and for the supporters who can now get excited about the draw.

"We can take so much confidence into our next league game now.”

On the performance overall, Webb told the DT it was ‘very professional.’

He said: "Part of our game plan was to move the ball quickly in central areas knowing that we might outnumber them.

"They showed real maturity, a real desire to win and to play well, even at the end it was not like we were smashing it in the corners, we were looking to play.

"I thought we showed our quality today.”

Tyrone Williams was forced off injured in the first-half and he was replaced by new signing Ash Palmer for his debut.

