The league leaders head to Boundary Park on Saturday aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The Latics, managed by former Town boss John Sheridan, have had a mixed bag of results so far with two wins, two draws and two defeats, leaving them 15th in the table.

Both Asante and Dobra came off injured in the first-half against Altrincham on Monday and they will be assessed ahead of the weekend. Thankfully, their injuries are not as bad as first feared.

In terms of who could come in if either of Asante or Dobra are not available, first-team coach Gary Roberts is confident that they can cope just fine.

"The two lads have done absolutely brilliant for us but waiting in the wings is George Cooper, Jack Clarke, Kabby to play in the ‘10’ or play as a ‘nine’ with Joe (Quigley), Jez (Uchegbulam) came on against Altrincham and did really well, (Tom) Whelan can go play as a ‘10’, you have got players in there who can definitely step up and be just as good.

"We have lost two players who have played the most minutes for us so it is a little bit of a disturbance but the squad we have got we are more than happy with.”

Uchegbulam replaced Dobra at Altrincham and gave a good account of himself so he would appear to be in the driving start.

Asked if he is close to starting now, Roberts said: "He has got a lot to learn. He came on and did great, gave us that energy that we needed in the game. He has done great but you have got to be careful, the lad is a young boy, he has come up from a lower level, so you have got to be careful but he has got some potential. The lad can play and he definitely comes into contention.”

Jack Clarke is another option, but he has not been involved in the last two matchday squads.