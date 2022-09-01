Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have four goals and four assists between them already this season but they had to come off in the first-half in the win against Altrincham on Monday.

Asante was forced off after 10 minutes with a thigh problem and Dobra had to be substituted just before half-time with an ankle issue.

“They are probably both not as bad as we feared at first because when players come off the pitch so early, you fear the worst,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said on Thursday morning ahead of the trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Armando Dobra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dobs’ probably looked a little bit worse at the time but we will have the last assessment on them at the time and hopefully get a bit of good news.

"When someone comes off early it is normally a really bad one so touch wood we might get a little bit of luck with both of them and hopefully we can have them back as soon as we can.”

When asked if there was any timeframe on how long they could be out for Roberts replied: "No, they will get assessed today and hopefully it is no time at all. The physio will go over the final things with them today and see how they are later on after training.”

Roberts did not rule out the possibility of the pair being involved at Boundary Park this weekend,