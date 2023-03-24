Chesterfield coach comments on rumoured move for former Southend United defender
It was a quiet transfer deadline day for Chesterfield.
National League clubs had until 5pm on Thursday to register players for this season.
Apart from Danny Rowe, who left to join York City on loan for the remainder of the season, there were no more incomings or outgoings.
Asked by the DT if any attempts were made to add to the squad before the deadline, Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb said: “No attempts.
“I think the signing of Andrew Dallas was us pretty much done then.
“If you look all over the pitch now we are covered, touch wood, barring no injuries.
“I think it is that balance between having healthy competition and having one too many players which can sometimes cause a bit of friction in the ranks.
“We have got 20 outfielders for training this morning, including a couple of young lads, which is nearly two a position, which is what most managers and coaches will tell you is what is needed.”
One player who Town have been linked with is young Polish centre-back Kacper Lopata, who recently left Southend United for free after the club failed to pay his wages.
The rumour only appeared on social media and never went any further than that and Webb confirmed it was nothing more than speculation. Reports elsewhere claim Lopata is about to sign for Barnsley.
“No, there was nothing in that,” Webb said.
“You are aware of all players in this league, whether it is centre-halves or centre-forwards.
“With social media and that now things snowball.
“If you look at our defenders, especially with how well they have done recently, I don’t think it was felt that we needed to add to the ranks in that department and long may that continue.”