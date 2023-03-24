National League clubs had until 5pm on Thursday to register players for this season.

Apart from Danny Rowe, who left to join York City on loan for the remainder of the season, there were no more incomings or outgoings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by the DT if any attempts were made to add to the squad before the deadline, Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb said: “No attempts.

Kacper Lopata in action for Poland under-20s.

“I think the signing of Andrew Dallas was us pretty much done then.

“If you look all over the pitch now we are covered, touch wood, barring no injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it is that balance between having healthy competition and having one too many players which can sometimes cause a bit of friction in the ranks.

“We have got 20 outfielders for training this morning, including a couple of young lads, which is nearly two a position, which is what most managers and coaches will tell you is what is needed.”

One player who Town have been linked with is young Polish centre-back Kacper Lopata, who recently left Southend United for free after the club failed to pay his wages.

The rumour only appeared on social media and never went any further than that and Webb confirmed it was nothing more than speculation. Reports elsewhere claim Lopata is about to sign for Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, there was nothing in that,” Webb said.

“You are aware of all players in this league, whether it is centre-halves or centre-forwards.

“With social media and that now things snowball.