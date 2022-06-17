We understand reports linking the 21-year-old with a move to the Spireites are true.

He is a free agent this summer after not being offered a new contract by the League One club.

The left-back, who came through the Portman Road academy, is set to be reunited with manager Paul Cook, who gave him his opportunity in the first-team at the Tractor Boys last season.

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

In total he made nine appearances for Ipswich, including four in the league.

After Cook’s departure, the boyhood Ipswich fan was loaned out to League Two Stevenage, playing four times.

Clements confirmed his departure from Ipswich on social media on Thursday night.

He posted on Twitter: “From a little boy with a dream, to a man who lived and achieved it.

“After 14 years at my boyhood club it’s time to say goodbye to @IpswichTown.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, my teammates, and fans who have helped and supported me throughout the years.”

If the deal gets over the line then Clements will become Chesterfield’s second left-sided signing of the summer, following the arrival of fellow youngster Branden Horton from Doncaster Rovers.

With Alex Whittle released and Calvin Miller transfer-listed, bolstering the left flank has been a priority.