Chesterfield closing in on first signing of 2023 from National League rivals
Chesterfield appear to be close to announcing their first signing of 2023.
Altrincham winger Ryan Colclough, 28, is said to have ‘sealed a deal’ to sign for the Spireites.
Colclough has worked with boss Paul Cook before at Wigan Athletic and it seems like they are set to link-up again.
Colclough, who has also played for Crewe and Scunthore United, has always been a dangerous opponent when facing Town so supporters will be excited at the prospect of him signing on the dotted line.
The attacking player, born in Stoke, can play on either wing and has scored 57 goals and grabbed 15 assists in 288 career appearances.
Colclough has already played in the FA Cup this season for Altrincham so he would not be able to play against West Brom because he is cup-tied. It means he could make his Chesterfield debut against league leaders Notts County on January 21.