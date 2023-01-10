Chesterfield closing in on first signing of 2023 from National League rivals

Altrincham winger Ryan Colclough, 28, is said to have ‘sealed a deal’ to sign for the Spireites.

Colclough has worked with boss Paul Cook before at Wigan Athletic and it seems like they are set to link-up again.

Colclough, who has also played for Crewe and Scunthore United, has always been a dangerous opponent when facing Town so supporters will be excited at the prospect of him signing on the dotted line.

Ryan Colclough pictured in action for Scunthorpe United.

The attacking player, born in Stoke, can play on either wing and has scored 57 goals and grabbed 15 assists in 288 career appearances.