The 28-year-old winger has been one of the standout players in the National League for a couple of seasons.

According to this well-known football statistics website, he has scored 57 goals and provided 15 assists in 288 career appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Altrincham, who he moved to in 2020, Colclough has also played for Crewe, Wigan Athletic, Milton Keynes Dons and Scunthorpe United.

Ryan Colclough pictured in action for Wigan Athletic.

And it was under Wigan where Colclough worked with manager Paul Cook so a possible reunion could be on the cards, according to this report.

The pull of Cook could work in Town’s favour as Colclough admires him for allowing to get to the birth of his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While playing for Wigan against Doncaster Rovers in November 2017, Colclough got word from his dad, who was in the crowd, during the match that his partner’s waters had broken.

He told the Daily Mail in 2018: "Before I knew it we were attacking again and I followed the play into the penalty area. I ended up scoring a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went straight to the bench and said they had to get me off.”

Wigan were winning 3-0 at the time, but Colclough is confident Cook would have allowed him to come off even if they were losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager would have taken me off and got me on my way, whatever the result,' he said. “He is a family man and knew it was important for me to get to mine.