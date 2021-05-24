The Spireites are in the play-off mix this season with one game remaining which is an unexpected ‘bonus’, Goodwin told the DT.

The chairman revealed the club is financially secure and is ready to ‘kick-on’ over the next year whether they go up this campaign or not.

Saturday’s win against Dagenham and Redbridge was the first match fans have been allowed into the Technique Stadium since the community trust took over the club last summer and Goodwin said it was his favourite day so far.

Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin.

“We have been looking forward to it for an awful long time because these fans are the lifeblood of Chesterfield Football Club,” Goodwin said post-match.

“The noise they made was amazing and it brought a tear to my eye when James (Rowe) came out and was introduced to the crowd.

“The result is the icing on the cake so I am a really, really happy man tonight.

“I was quite emotional today, I didn’t think I would be but I was. It was a bit surreal at times.

“When we got the penalty, who else could you want but Danny Rowe taking it, he has got ice running through his veins.”

Town go into this weekend’s clash at Halifax with a chance of finishing in the top seven, giving them a potential shot at promotion to League Two.

The community trust never expected to be challenging for the play-offs so they see it as a bit of a free-hit.

Among many other plans, they want to improve the Technique pitch and bring in a supporters’ bar.

“It has been said many times that (the aim was) financial stability and a mid-table finish so I haven’t got to worry about whether we get relegated or not and we achieved both of those a few weeks ago,” Goodwin told the DT.

“This is a bonus and if we get into the play-offs that will be another bonus and if we get promoted that will be a dream.

“But if it does not happen we will have a good close season, we will get a new surface laid down that is better for our type of football and we will kick-on and we will push for next season.

“This club will fly over the next 12-18 months, believe me.”

Last Saturday was a huge success on and off the field and Goodwin praised the ‘fantastic’ volunteers, staff and board members for all their hard work.

The fans sang Rowe’s name throughout the match and gave him a brilliant reception before and after the game.

“The supporters have waited an awful long time for this, 34 games, and I think they have shown exactly what they think of him (Rowe) today,” Goodwin added.

“I have never known anybody work so hard. He is absolutely focused.

“I looked on social media this morning and it was alive with how excited people were and that is what we are here to do.

“People say that football is only a game but it is a lot more than that to a lot of people and me in particular.