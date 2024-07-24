Chesterfiels beat Derby County 4-0 on Wednesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury.

The skipper picked up the injury against Alfreton Town last week. Danny Webb confirmed the news about the defender after the impressive 4-0 win against Derby County on Wednesday night. It means the centre-back is likely to miss the season opener against Swindon Town.

In other injury news, it still doesn’t look good for either Paddy Madden (calf) or Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring), with both expected to be out for a lengthy period of time. While Ash Palmer’s knee is still swollen and Tyrone Williams missed out against the Rams with a tight thigh but it is nothing serious and he should return to training on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Spireites gave a few minutes to another trialist in defender Xavier Benjamin, 20, who has previously been at Fulham and Cardiff City.

On Benjamin, Webb said: “We did not get people in because we had a few injuries but it made it easier to bring trialists in because they would probably get a bit of game-time. He is a centre-half, he has got a good pedigree as well. It is hard for him because he only came on for five or 10 minutes but the things he did do he did well.”

Fellow trialist right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell made his third appearance of pre-season in the second-half.

When asked about what happens with him now, Webb told the DT: “Wait and see. Obviously the manager has the final say. We are back in training on Friday, I would imagine he will be in for another session and we will take it from there. He has done himself no harm whatsoever. He has carried himself really well and he has got good calibre, you don’t come through the ranks at Arsenal if you are not very good. He has got a good character. Whether he comes into the building or not permanently only time will tell.”

With a number of defenders out injured, Paul Cook dropped Tom Naylor alongside Chey Dunkley at centre-back and they were excellent together, with Naylor getting two assists.

On the possibility of starting them together again, Webb explained: “If needs must. Ash Palmer, Jamie Grimes and Tyrone Williams are our other centre-halves but they weren't available so Tom stepped up to the plate and was absolutely outstanding. Not only in defending his box fantastically but also his Beckham-esque cross for Will Grigg to get his first goal of pre-season.”

Goals from Ollie Banks, Will Grigg and two from James Berry secured the terrific win against the Rams.

“I am pleased, first and foremost, that so far we have got no injuries out of the game,” Webb continued.

“We are certainly not getting carried away with the result, just like we have not got carried away with defeats in previous weeks.

“We are pleased with the performance, it is nice to beat a Championship team 4-0, but it is a friendly. Our feet are firmly on the ground.

“We scored some goals, played the way the manager wants us to play, the subs came on and made an impact and attacked and defended things well. We defended our box well but we were also patient in possession and ruthless in front of goal. There are loads of positives. Everyone went above and beyond and it bodes well going into our last week or so of pre-season.”

On how close they are to knowing their starting line-up for the season opener, Webb added: “No one’s place is secure. All we are looking for as staff is for everyone to give it their best and make life as difficult as possible over the next week or two to pick a team for Swindon.”