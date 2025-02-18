Paul Cook hopes today’s reserve game against Preston North End will provide him with some ‘potential selection headaches.’

Just like last week against Salford City, several senior players will be involved in the Central League reserves game on Tuesday afternoon at the SMH Group Stadium (1pm kick-off). It was due to take place at Alfreton but it has now been switched.

Ryan Boot, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ash Palmer, Jenson Metcalfe, Tim Akinola, Ollie Banks, Bailey Hobson, Michael Jacobs, Liam Mandeville and Kane Drummond all featured in the 2-1 defeat at Salford and they could do so again today. The Spireites trailed 2-0 before Mandeville pulled a goal back.

Mandeville, Banks and Metcalfe all came off the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Walsall in League Two.

Ryan Boot. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Fans are welcome to attend the game and entry is free. Those under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Free parking at the stadium is available. Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be on sale on the West Stand concourse.

"We can keep the minutes coming forward for the players and it just give us potential headaches towards picking the team and going into matchday squads on a Saturday and a Tuesday,” Cook said.

The next first-team fixture is away at Swindon Town on Saturday.