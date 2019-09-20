Chesterfield boss on who his new captain will be, Anthony Gerrard Twitter saga and team news for Sutton United

Will Evans will take over the Chesterfield captaincy after Anthony Gerrard was stripped of the armband following a Twitter row with a fan.

Gerrard was told he would no longer be captain of the club and received a hefty fine after exchanging a number of unsavoury messages on the social media site last Saturday night.

Evans, 27, who was named the Player of the Year for Chesterfield last season, will lead out the team tomorrow at Sutton United.

On why he decided Evans was the right man for the role, Sheridan said: "I like someone in the middle of the pitch - usually a defender - who can see the whole picture.

"He was Player of the Year, he is a centre-half, he is usually in the team week in, week out. Hopefully it will give him that boost of me giving him the captaincy and push his game on.

"He (Evans) is not the loudest but hopefully he will give them a boost.

"Smudger (Jonathan Smith) has been a captain, Gerrard, Buchanan - it does not matter about the armband you have got to have leaders on the pitch anyway.

"I was not a captain when I played but I was usually the loudest on the pitch moaning my head off for 90 minutes.

"Whoever has got the armband I expect them to lead by the front.

"I just want leaders on the pitch rather than just someone who wears an armband if I am being real. Sometimes a captain is not always the loudest person."

Regarding the Gerrard incident after the 1-0 win against Torquay United last Saturday, Sheridan said he has tried to keep his focus with on the field matters.

"In today's football you have got to be careful in what you are saying and what you are doing," he said.

"I have got more things to worry about I have got to try and concentrate on getting the team winning football matches.

"It is not something that should have happened.

"It has been dealt with by people above me.

"I think it has been dealt with in the right way and we move on.

"Hopefully he (Gerrard) will learn from it."

He added: "I have not pushed it aside and ignored it but other people have dealt with it while I concentrate on the football side of it.

"I would not go on it (social media). The best way to deal with it is to not go on it."

In terms of team news for tomorrow, Gerrard will not be available as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Sheridan said he would have been involved if he was available and that it is nothing to do with the Twitter row.

Striker Tom Denton, who made his first start of the season against Torquay, will be involved again. Denton missed the Bromley match because of the 3G pitch and Sutton use the same surface.

On-loan Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou is expected to return to the club in the middle of next week and could be available for the Aldershot game on September 28.