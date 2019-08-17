Chesterfield boss John Sheridan slams side’s ‘ridiculous’ decision-making in Barnet draw

Angry Chesterfield boss John Sheridan blasted his team’s decision making as “ridiculous” after a 2-2 draw at Barnet.

The Spireites were held to yet another draw as their wait for a first win of the season went on.

Mike Fondop bagged a fine brace, but a mistake at the back and conceding a penalty from a goal-kick allowed Barnet to share the points at The Hive.

And Sheridan fumed: “It’s absolutely ridiculous some of the decisions we make.

“All of the goals we’ve conceded this season, we’ve watched them all back, come from mistakes.

“We switch off, we don’t react quickly enough. It’s about being brighter.

“I’d hold my hands up if we concede because of good football and a team plays through us, but we don’t.

“We concede too many goals, we’re conceding too many soft goals.

“There’s nothing you do about it from the sidelines and it’s hard to watch.

“Michael’s scored a couple of great goals. We have the chance to keep the game tight and go home with a 2-1 win, but we don’t.

“It’s a keeper’s kick and we end up giving a penalty away. Everyone knows what’s going to happen.

“We work all day on the training ground with them. I can’t help a player switching off when they go on the pitch. They keep doing it.

“I can’t be stood next to them on the pitch talking them through it.

“The biggest disappointment is we’ve been in the lead twice and we’ve drawn the game.”

Two signings Fondop and Jermaine McGlashan looked dangerous despite joining up with the squad on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Sheridan said: “They were both excellent. I thought Jermaine was nice and bright.

“It’s been difficult for them because Jermaine only met up with the team today, Michael late last night.

“They gave us a nice bright spark, they got us on the front foot.

“Michael’s scored two great goals, you can see he’s a handful and we need that.

“They’ve come in and made us a bit sharper. We needed a bit of pace up front and they’ve both got that.”