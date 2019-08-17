MATCH REPORT: Debut brace for Mike Fondop as winless Chesterfield draw at Barnet

Mike Fondop made a dream debut - but Chesterfield’s wait for a first win of the season continued in a 2-2 draw at Barnet this afternoon.

Fondop bagged a brace, scoring either side of Matt Taylor’s equaliser, but Simeon Akinola’s penalty meant the points were shared at The Hive.

Anthony Gerrard returned from injury with new signings Jermaine McGlashan and Fondop were brought straight in to make their debuts.

It took just two minutes for Fondop, who only joined the club on Friday from Wrexham, to break his duck as he nodded Josef Yarney’s cross past the sprawling Scott Loach.

But the Spireites were caught napping just two minutes later as Taylor marked his 100th appearance for the Bees in style by curling his effort from the edge of the box into the top corner.

The visitors were overpowered on the left with Shwan Jalal making a smart save to deny Simeon Akinola’s tame volley.

James Dunne headed wide, whilst Medy Elito could only volley straight at Jalal after being expertly found by captain Callum Reynolds.

Down the other end McGlashan did well to find Liam Mandeville, who saw his header well saved.

Harry Taylor, who was earlier booked for grappling Fondop to the ground, was lucky not to see red when he chopped the striker down.

Chesterfield had some tame chances towards the end of the half, with Liam Mandeville and Fondop having efforts easily saved.

Seconds after the restart Akinola squandered a glaring opportunity to hand the hosts the lead when he glanced his header wide.

And the Spireites made them pay immediately. Will Evans released Fondop, who had his initial effort saved but he tucked home the rebound from a tight angle.

Fondop almost turned provider when he laid the ball to Scott Boden to curl just wide.

Immediately down the other end Akinola scored his third penalty of the season when he sent Jalal the wrong way after Ephron Mason-Clark went down in the box.

With 25 minutes left Sheridan made all three changes to try and force a winner.

Late on Loach made a fine double save to keep the Spireites at bay. First he denied Fondop before clawing away David Buchanan’s rebound effort from point-blank range.

BARNET: Loach, Alexander, Reynolds, Dunne, Taylor, Sparkes, Akinola, Taylor, Boucaud (Barham, 61), Elito, Mason-Clark. Unused subs: Matrevics, Adams, Coulthirst, Vasiliou.

CHESTERFIELD: Jalal, Buchanan, Yarney (Smith, 65), Evans, Weston, Mandeville, Gerrard, McGlashan, Boden (Weir, 65), Hollis (Sheridan, 65), Fondop. Unused subs: Coddington, Rowley.

REFEREE: Declan Bourne.

ATTENDANCE: 1,119.