Chesterfield boss John Sheridan says it will be a "massive boost" to beat in-form Notts County in front of "top player" and club legend Ernie Moss

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan says it will be a "massive boost" to beat in-form Notts County on Saturday and has challenged his players to go on a run before Christmas.

The Spireites will be aiming to make it three consecutive National League wins when they face the high-flying Magpies at the Proact tomorrow (5.20pm) in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Neal Ardley's men make the short trip to north Derbyshire having won four out of their last five games and only losing two out of their last 15, a run which has seem them climb to 5th in the table.

But Sheridan believes his team are improving and that they can beat anyone on their day.

"I know that over the season our results have been nowhere near good enough but If I am looking over the last three, four, five games our performances have been better," he said.

"I just feel as though we are getting a bit better and have a bit more of an understanding of how we want to play and positional wise and I just want everyone competing for places.

"I am leaving a lot of players out who are not even on the bench and everyone is coming back to fitness so I just want everyone pushing each other. I am confident in all of them whoever I play. It is about pushing each other and wanting to stay in the team and if we are playing well and winning games then it does make my job easier.

"We need to get on a run coming up to Christmas because the games are coming thick and fast and if we can get a few results you can look at it different when you turn the corner at Christmas time.

"How you win the games does really matter to me at this moment in time it is about getting points on board. I do think we are slowly improving.

"I think it will be a massive boost for us (to beat Notts County). We have not had a lot to shout about this season overall but we are playing alright. The last four or five games I feel as though we are playing better."

Sheridan had short spell in charge at Meadow Lane when he took over in the summer of 2016 but he was sacked by January 2017 after a run of nine consecutive defeats in League Two

And the Blues boss said they will have to be 'wary' of former Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis who has seven goals so far this campaign.

"They are a really good team," he said. "I think they are going to be in and around the promotion places at the end of the season.

"I do believe I would have ended up getting them promoted but it was a short stay and it is just one of them things.

"In today's game if you go on a bad run you end up losing your job.

"I thought I signed some good players there and left them in a healthy position with the squad that they had.

"But they are a club similar to ourselves, they should never be in this league but we are. I have got no hard feelings the fans were very good to me there."

He added: "We have got to compete with them, they have got one or two players that I like. They are attack-minded, they have been playing different systems. When you look at them on paper they are a really strong players and they have got players who have played in higher divisions so we have got to be wary of that.

"They will come with experience and a big following but these are the games you want to play in. I think it will be a good stepping stone if we can get a good positive result against who I think are the best team in the league."

Chesterfield legend Ernie Moss, the club's all-time top goalscorer, will be at the match tomorrow and there is a planned applause for him in the 70th minute to celebrate his 70th birthday which was last Saturday.

Sheridan said: "He was a top player and a legend here.

"I always respect older players. I was at Leeds United last week (centenary celebration event) and I could listen to them talking all day.

"I call them proper players, they had to stand up for each other on the pitch.

"He (Moss) was a handful. I didn't see too much of him but he is well renowned here.

"He was an old fashioned centre forward who if you were playing against you knew you were in a game.

"He scored goals for fun and I have got a lot of respect for him.

"I always respect older players than myself and the conditions that they played in, you had to be a proper man, where you were on the pitch you had to look after yourself and he was a top player for Chesterfield."