Chesterfield 'believe' they can cause FA Cup upset against Portsmouth
The Spireites will go into Sunday’s first round clash against the unbeaten League One leaders as underdogs but there is a quiet confidence that they could create some special memories.
Town will take heart from the fact that they took a talented West Brom side to a replay in last year’s competition.
But, as much as they would like to progress, promotion from the National League is the priority and they are keen not to become distracted ahead of a huge game against second-placed Barnet a week later.
“Nothing changes with our approach, it will be the same approach as against Kettering,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.
"It (the FA Cup) is not our focus but we want to win. We believe we can.
"They are the favourites and rightly so. It would be silly to think we can just turn up and cruise over them.
"I am glad we are at home, I think it will be a real carnival atmosphere.
"We want to give them a good game but after that, and before that as well, it is all focus on Barnet.”
The match is being shown live on ITV1, with a kick-off time of 12.15pm, and a big crowd is expected.
Webb added: "I think the kick-off time is great, people can enjoy their Saturday nights knowing they are getting up Sunday morning and we have got big Pompey rolling into town.
"They are top of League One, the pressure is on them, we believe we can beat them, and I am sure they believe they can beat us.
“It would be nice to be in that second round draw but we are going to focus on the league and use the FA Cup as a nice distraction.”