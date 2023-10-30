Arsenal legends part of ITV's live coverage of Chesterfield-Portsmouth FA Cup clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites, who are top of the National League, host unbeaten League One leaders Pompey on Sunday.
The match will be shown live on ITV1, with a kick-off time of 12.15pm.
The game is expected to attract a big crowd, with fewer than 1,000 tickets left in the home areas of the stadium as of Monday afternoon.
Clubs who featured on TV in last year’s live first round ties each received about £50,000, so the fee could be the same or similar this time. The winners of the game will get £41,000 in prize money.
Chesterfield had to qualify for the first round proper, beating Kettering Town 5-0, while Pompey, who won the FA Cup in 2008, enter the competition at this stage.
It will be a free-hit for Town, who have lost once in 18 in all competitions, are 13 unbeaten, including 11 wins out of 12 in the league. All the pressure will be on Pompey, but they are coping very well with expectations this season, having not lost yet in 15 games, giving them a six-point lead at the top.
The fixture will see Spireites quartet Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all face their old club.
ITV’s coverage starts at 11.30am and will be presented live by Mark Pougatch.
Match analysis will come from two-time FA Cup winner and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, and popular former Chesterfield striker Kevin Davies.
Sam Matterface and three-time FA Cup winner, Lee Dixon, will be on commentary, with interviews from Gabriel Clarke.
The DT will of course be at the game so be sure to check out our coverage before, during and after the tie.