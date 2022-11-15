News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield battling Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham for young defender - reports

Chesterfield are reportedly in the race with a number of Premier League clubs for the signature of a promising young defender.

By Liam Norcliffe
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 3:18pm

Bournemouth are apparently leading the race ahead of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham and the Spireites for teenage centre-back Finley Walsh-Smith.

The 18-year-old currently plays for Gosport Borough in the seventh tier in the Southern League Premier Division South.

He broke into the first-team at Gosport as a 17-year-old last season and is now said to be on trial at the Cherries with a view to a permanent move, according to The News in Portsmouth.

Walsh-Smith’s team-mate, Dylan Holgate, a striker for Gosport’s under-18s, is also on trial at Dean Court.

The pair have reportedly been training with Bournemouth for the last few weeks and a decision on their futures is expected shortly.

Last week Chesterfield assistant manager, Danny Webb, said that a ‘few things’ were happening in the background with regards to possible transfers.

Chesterfield set to find out FA Cup second round opponents

Chesterfield are apparently tracking a promising young defender.
