Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb backs former Ipswich Town - and Albanian U21 star - Armando Dobra to become a bit hit with the fans

The Albanian U21 international capped a fine individual display with a goal in the 2-0 win at Matlock Town.

“The gaffer knows him better than me from their time together at Ipswich and he speaks highly of Armando,” said Webb.

“He showed he has the makings of becoming a fans’ favourite. You look at him and expect him to be a flair player, but he has all the stuff that will endear him to the fans like running back and tackling, trying to win headers and marking at corners.”

Webb was also left happy with the work-out Spireites received at their neighbours.

“Matlock were unlucky not to go up so it was always going to be a tough game which is what you need,” he said.

“We wanted to come here and win and we kept a lot of the team on until the game was over the line.

“Those that didn't play as much will get more time on Tuesday.

“It was a good exercise and great to see so many fans and that is what pre-season was about.

“It is topping up the fitness levels, but you don't want to come here and lose, to not play well and have a cloud cast over things.

“All in all it has been a very good display. It's important to have good individual performances.

“We have got a very strong squad with virtually two players for every position and it’s important everyone gives it their best.

“We have to be ruthless for the first game and pick what we think is the best team for Dorking.”

Chesterfield host Alfreton Town in their latest friendly on Tuesday night.