Tickets for Chesterfield’s much-anticipated Carabao Cup clash against fierce rivals Mansfield Town will go on sale next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites will host the Stags for the first time in seven years when the two sides meet on Tuesday, August 12 in the first round of the competition. There has been a buzz around the town ever since the draw was made and fans will no doubt be eager to get their hands on tickets in what is more than likely to be a sell-out.

The club has now confirmed that it is a ‘Category A’ match which means prices will be between £21 and £26 for adults depending on stand choice. The full breakdown of prices can be viewed on the club’s official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of when supporters can snap up the tickets are as follows:

Chesterfield host rivals Mansfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Monday: On sale from 10am, online only. Season ticket holders have their seats reserved to purchase and any tickets not held for season ticket holders are on sale.

Tuesday: Online only. Season ticket holders have their seats reserved to purchase and any tickets not held for season ticket holders are on sale.

Wednesday: Online only. Season ticket holders have their seats reserved to purchase and any tickets not held for season ticket holders are on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday: Face to face & online. Season ticket holders have their seats reserved and any tickets not held for season ticket holders are on sale.

Friday: Face to face & online. Season ticket holders have until 5pm to buy their seats. All seats will be released at 5pm.

The club has also released details of the hospitality packages available, with a ‘premium package’ including a three-course meal or a ‘standard package’ which includes ‘option to purchase food from a gourmet menu.’

There is likely to be a big police presence for the first match between the two sides since April 2018. Mansfield finished 17th in League One last season, eight points above the relegation zone.