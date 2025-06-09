Chesterfield are one of more than 10 clubs to have expressed serious interest in signing Bim Pepple this summer, we understand.

The 22-year-old had a successful and positive loan spell at the Spireites in the second part of last season after joining on loan from Luton Town, scoring five goals in 15 starts and putting in some impressive performances, helping Paul Cook’s men reach the play-offs.

The striker caught the attention of the Blues while he was on loan at Southend United in the National League in the first-half of the campaign, netting 11 goals in 23 appearances, before making the move to Derbyshire.

It is understood that Pepple really enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and is very much open to a return to the club and that Luton, who will be in League One after successive relegations, are willing to let him go but he remains under contract and is a Hatters player for now. The forward would certainly fit into the ‘young, hungry and aggressive’ category that the Spireites are looking for in this window.

It is our understanding that talks have been held with Chesterfield about a return but conversations have also taken place with a number of other clubs. Pepple understandably wants to play at the highest level possible and his target is to earn himself a place in Canada’s 2026 World Cup squad so he is not going to rush into a decision just yet but he would like to have everything sorted for pre-season.

Pepple, whose bubbly and friendly personality made a big impression on everyone, has spoken fondly about his time at the SMH Group Stadium in an interview just recently.

“The gaffer was brilliant and the whole staff were brilliant with me,” he said. “Their man-management of me was really good. I had Will Grigg and Paddy Madden to learn off and they were excellent, they are definitely still people who I will message in the future to get more advice. I loved my time there. The fans were really good, they got behind the team. It is a great club. I only have good things to say about everyone at the club. Everyone in the club made me feel super welcome.”