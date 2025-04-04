Chesterfield AGM recap - majority owner Phil Kirk to put another £5m into Spireites
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is there and will be providing updates as the club talks through the 2023/2024 accounts, which show a loss of £3.3m.
Spireites AGM: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm)
All over
Short and sweet tonight. Lots of positive feedback tonight from fans who are enjoying coming to games and who really appreciate the investment from the Kirk brothers.
A resolution for Phil Kik to put a further £5m into the club has been approved.
We’ve also had a little but encouraging update on Phil’s battle against cancer.
Question about increase of young fans
Ask Kirk: “It is a big part of the strategy. To see kids wearing the kit around town is fantastic. Long may it continue.”
Mike Goodwin: “The club gives 500 tickets to the community trust for every game so that kids who wouldn’t be able to afford can come. We go out into schools to encourage them to come down. It does work.”
Question about future of club
Mike Goodwin says that Phil Kirk has made a long-term commitment to the club. No plans to sell it. Wants it to thrive in next five to 10 years.
Ash adds that they are ‘not looking for a Plan B at the minute.’
Question about reason for injuries
Type of players bought, age of players, bad luck, what is the reason? One fan asks.
Ash Kirk: “It is a big agenda item for the end of season. Clearly, we have been hammered. Personally, I think we have been unlucky. We have had impact injuries but the calf injuries will be looked at. We are looking at getting a consultant in. It has been a big cost and a problem this year so it will be looked at. It is going to form our recruitment strategy in the summer.”
Question on expanding stadium capacity
Mike Goodwin: “We are okay for the significant future but we would consider it.”
Estimate for next year's accounts?
Ashley Kirk: “Signifcant improvement but still a loss.”
Question about reducing gap between income and expenditure
Ash Kirk says they are constantly looking at driving more day-to-day revenue on non-matchdays.
He explains that the biggest expense is player wages and promotion bonuses were paid last year. He also explains that they have used 37 players this season because of injuries and that they don’t want that to happen again. Recruitment team tasked with being ‘imaginative’ on that front.
Question from fan about possibility breaking even in future
Ashley Kirk says: “We are still ambitious and to be ambitous we will probably still be looking at further losses but not to this level.”
Share issue resolution
Mike Goodwin says Phil wants to put another £5m into the club. It is a share issue and not a loan.
The shareholders vote in favour.
Statement from Phil Kirk
Ashley understandably gets emotional as he reads out a statement from his brother Phil, who has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.
Phil’s statement says he had his second chemotherapy on Monday and he is still getting used to the side-effects.
“It’s too early to tell how things are going but I’ve started treatment and am fighting the cancers,” Phil says.
Ashley adds that he spoke to Phil earlier and that he feels ‘much-improved.’
Journey so far
Ashley Kirk starts the meeting by playing a video on the big screen detailing the Spireites’ recent journey, from the play-off final heartache against Notts County, to winning the National League title against Boreham Wood last season.
The video included THAT emotional ‘never give up on your club’ call from ‘Tom the Spireite’ to BBC Radio Sheffield after that defeat to Notts.
Lots of the great goals from last season were also shown. Great memories.
On the top table
Is Ashley Kirk, Andy Fantom, Mike Goodwin and James Salim of Sutton McGrath Hartley auditors.
Promotion cost £3.3m
Tonight will see club chiefs run through the accounts for the 2023/2024 season, which saw Chesterfield win the National League title and secure promotion to the EFL.
The success did not come cheap, with the numbers showing a loss of £3.3m.
Good evening!
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for tonight’s AGM, which is due to start at 7.30pm.
Stay tuned as we bring you the key updates.
