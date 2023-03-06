Chesterfield AGM 2023 - live updates
Chesterfield’s AGM takes place at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.30pm) as the latest club accounts are revealed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is there and will bring you everything you need to know.
“I think it is very close,” the chairman said.
“Personally, I think it will be next season.”
“He is on loan and Peterborough have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.
“They will have to pay the club £250,000.”
Shareholders have given the green light for the Kirk brothers to own 25% of the club.
The vote will remain open for a few more weeks until the process is rubber-stamped.
The proposal is for Phil and Ashley Kirk to own 25 per cent of the club.
“I have no intention to majority own the club,” Phil says.
The vote will remain open after the meeting, Phil adds.
A fan asks Phil Kirk.
He replies: “I am here for the long haul. What I would like to do is get into a position where we understand the books and then bring in more money, not just my own. I would always intend for the trust to be majority owner of the club. I don’t have to work. I didn’t intend to put another £1m in but I am doing. Between me and Ash we will see it through. Hopefully we can get back to where we belong and then bring in some more money. I know a couple of people already.”
“£700,000 of talent was sat in the stands and we have had to cover it.
“Our fans want us to competitive and that is what we have tried to do.”
A fan asks.
Phil says a playing budget of £1.3m to £1.5m going forward would be reasonable.
Goodwin says the figure is nearer £200k.
“We discuss with it the manager and they have gone today (to Southend) because they want some bonding time. He wanted them there today so they can relax for the game tonight. The previous manager wanted four-star hotels. Paul Cook doesn’t want that and he is happy for them to ‘double up’ in terms of rooms.
Phil Kirk said: “I am happy for them to go. They are not staying in flash hotels. But it is a good thing when they are trying to play a professional game.”