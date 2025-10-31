Chesterfied injury news for Stevenage FA Cup clash

Will Grigg.

Chesterfied will not be taking the FA Cup lightly this weekend when they travel to high-flying League One side Stevenage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites are seventh in League Two and are just three points off the top. They are four unbeaten in all competitions as they head south to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday. They face a Stevenage team, managed by Alex Revell, who are fourth in League One, are unbeaten at home and have conceded the fewest number of goals in the division.

With the league the main priority, some fans are wondering what Chesterfield’s starting line-up will be, but the word from the Blues camp is that they will approach it with the intent to win and progress to the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will take the game as serious as we will take Accrington next week,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said. “We have to for respect for the cup and respect for Stevenage. If we go there and we are not fully at it, we will have a hard afternoon. We know what is coming. We know how they play, they don’t really change too much, but they are so good at it. We are going to have scrap, fight and win our duels and bring what we bring to the game.

"The two defeats they have had have been on the road. At home, they are in really good form and they don’t give many chances up. They defend really solid, they are a really narrow team out of possession. They are relly drilled and they really remind of their manager – so honest, so hard-working, know their job, give everything. They all work hard for each other. If we can bring control and get our players who we want on the ball in the right areas then we could be okay.”

Roberts said that there were some tired bodies in the squad on Monday after an intense and physical battle against Tranmere Rovers last weekend. But, with no midweek game, they are over that now and are ready to go.

Will Grigg made his return from injury in the closing minutes at Prenton Park and he could get some more action under his belt on Saturday, although the likelihood is that Lee Bonis will continue to lead the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts added: “We have got to manage these injuries because we have got a lot of games left. It was good to see him (Grigg) back, just to see him around the place really. He is a big character and such a big experienced player. He is a really big player for our club so to have him in and amongst it is really pleasing.”

One player who they will definitely be without is Armando Dobra, who has suffered a hamstring injury in training.