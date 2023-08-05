News you can trust since 1855
Joe Quigley scored the winner for Chesterfield on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Joe Quigley scored the winner for Chesterfield on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
'Caught the eye' - Chesterfield player ratings from dramatic win against Dorking Wanderers

Joe Quigley’s header deep into injury-time secured a bonkers 4-3 win for Chesterfield against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the new season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Aug 2023, 20:19 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 20:27 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Conceded three on his competitive debut but there didn’t appear to be much he could have done about them on first viewing. He unsuccessfully went long with his kicking a bit too often in the first-half but settled down after that.

1. Harry Tyrer 6

Conceded three on his competitive debut but there didn't appear to be much he could have done about them on first viewing. He unsuccessfully went long with his kicking a bit too often in the first-half but settled down after that.

Got the nod ahead of King, who was not injured or ill, at right-back. There were some steady bits of play but not a lot of quality in the final third.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5

Got the nod ahead of King, who was not injured or ill, at right-back. There were some steady bits of play but not a lot of quality in the final third.

Started ahead of Ash Palmer, who has been struggling with a calf strain, but was on the bench. It was a bit of a shaky performance from Williams, who possibly could have done more to stop the unmarked Prior from volleying home to make it 1-1. And it looked like it was Williams who gave away the penalty for Dorking's second.

3. Tyrone Williams 5

Started ahead of Ash Palmer, who has been struggling with a calf strain, but was on the bench. It was a bit of a shaky performance from Williams, who possibly could have done more to stop the unmarked Prior from volleying home to make it 1-1. And it looked like it was Williams who gave away the penalty for Dorking's second.

The best of the back four, but that isn't exactly saying a lot. Stood up to Dorking's physicality and there was some good last-ditch defending from him at times. Left himself vulnerable once or twice but also attacked set-pieces in the opposition box really well.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

The best of the back four, but that isn't exactly saying a lot. Stood up to Dorking's physicality and there was some good last-ditch defending from him at times. Left himself vulnerable once or twice but also attacked set-pieces in the opposition box really well.

