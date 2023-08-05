Joe Quigley’s header deep into injury-time secured a bonkers 4-3 win for Chesterfield against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the new season.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Conceded three on his competitive debut but there didn’t appear to be much he could have done about them on first viewing. He unsuccessfully went long with his kicking a bit too often in the first-half but settled down after that. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5
Got the nod ahead of King, who was not injured or ill, at right-back. There were some steady bits of play but not a lot of quality in the final third. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 5
Started ahead of Ash Palmer, who has been struggling with a calf strain, but was on the bench. It was a bit of a shaky performance from Williams, who possibly could have done more to stop the unmarked Prior from volleying home to make it 1-1. And it looked like it was Williams who gave away the penalty for Dorking's second. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jamie Grimes 6
The best of the back four, but that isn't exactly saying a lot. Stood up to Dorking's physicality and there was some good last-ditch defending from him at times. Left himself vulnerable once or twice but also attacked set-pieces in the opposition box really well. Photo: Catherine Ivill