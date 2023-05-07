'By god they delivered' - Chesterfield coach reflects on epic play-off win against Bromley

Liam Mandeville struck the winner in the first period of extra-time and they will now play Notts County next Saturday at Wembley in the final.

Webb told the DT: “It is a great moment and, if it feels good now, how good would it feel next Saturday if we win?

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 in extra time to reach the play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I went to Wembley once when my dad managed Brentford and they lost in a play-off final, that was a sickener, I was only little. And I lost when I was at Orient in the FA Trophy final, but we had already won promotion, so it was a day out.

“The nerves will be massive because we know what the end prize is. We have got to go into the game professionally and that starts tomorrow.”

He added: “This is a proud moment for the players, this is a big football club, the weight of the town is on their shoulders and by god they delivered.

“I think what is great is, if you had a ‘fair’ final, second v third is the fairest one you can get. There could be potentially 60,000 there.”

Michael Cheek broke Chesterfield hearts when he scored in the 99th minute to make it 2-2 and send the match to extra-time.

Webb admitted: “I will be honest, in the years I have been in football, the feeling I had when Michael Cheek equalised, is the lowest I have ever felt. That was tough. It was nice that that sickener did not leave a bitter taste in our mouths over the weekend.

“It has been a long, hard season so I think we showed a lot of courage to get these supporters and this town jumping, albeit for a week, before we go to Wembley.

“Everyone should enjoy the moment because days like this don’t come around often.”

Mandeville burst into the box before firing into the far corner, sparking wild scenes.

Webb added: “If you look at our performance, it was alright, it wasn’t free-flowing or mistake-free but if supporters see you give blood, sweat and tears they will forgive mistakes and they will cheer you on.

“He is a soldier, he is a good player and such a good lad.

“Once he is through and he shifts and shoots, the crowd went into raptures.