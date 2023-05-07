Liam Mandeville struck the winner 13 minutes into the first-half of extra time in front of an ecstatic bumper crowd of almost 10,000.

Adam Marriott put the Ravens ahead during 11 minutes of added-on time in the first-half following a medical emergency on the Kop.

But an own goal from Ayodeji Elerewe just before the hour-mark made it 1-1 and then the same Bromley man was sent off for a bad challenge on Mandeville on 75 minutes.

Chesterfield are going to Wembley!

Four minutes later, a deflected free-kick from Darren Oldaker put the Spireites in front.

As well as a medical emergency in the first 45, the second-half was also halted because of a drone flying over the stadium.

That resulted in 10 minutes being added on and, during the 99th minute, Michael Cheek headed in from close-range. However, replays showed it should not have counted because Omar Sowunmi, who headed the ball into his path, was offside.

But 13 minutes into the first-half of extra time, Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, Mandeville, stepped up when his team needed him most, blasting into the far corner after great footwork inside the area.

That turned out to be the winner and they will now play Notts County, who beat Boreham Wood 3-2 in extra-time, in next Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley.

The trip to Wembley will be Chesterfield’s first in nine years. The manager that day? Paul Cook.

Town, who had scored 12 goals in their last three home games, were unchanged from the win against Maidstone United last Saturday. However, they did name a substitute goalkeeper, in Lucas Covolan, on the bench for the first time this season. Ollie Banks, who has had a niggling knee injury, remained on the bench, but there was no place for Tim Akinola or Jesurun Uchegbulam in the squad.

Bromley, who came into this clash 10 unbeaten, made one change from their midweek play-off eliminator win against Woking as injured nine-goal man Louis Dennis was replaced by Marriott, who scored twice here at the Technique in October.

Before kick-off, which was delayed by 10 minutes due to the number of people still trying to get into the ground, tributes were paid to Spireites fans who have sadly passed away in the last year. Their faces were shown on the big screen inside the stadium while ‘We are Sailing’ was played over the tannoy. The end was met by a hair-raising chorus of ‘We’re all Town aren’t we.’

It was a fast-paced start to the game with Chesterfield forced to defend two long throws from the towering Sowumni.

A better-weighted pass from Armando Dobra would have sent Ryan Colclough through on goal but Ravens keeper Reece Charles Cook cleared into touch.

The electric start continued as Dobra then came close to opening the scoring on seven minutes but his curling effort went narrowly wide.

As we approached the 15-minute mark Jeff King’s shot whistled wide and Mandeville forced Charles Cook to parry behind for a corner.

After half an hour there was a medical emergency on the Kop which, along with general stoppages, meant there was 11 minutes of added-on time at the end of the first-half.

When play resumed Oldaker could not collect with a volley on the edge of the box after some smart, determined play by Bailey Clements.

But it was the visitors who went clost next when Michael Cheek glanced a header inches wide.

During added time Jamie Grimes made a superb block from Jude Arthurs but moments later the Ravens went ahead when Marriott tapped in from close-range after Cheek’s low cross from the right caused a bit of indecision between Ash Palmer and Ross Fitzsimons.

Chesterfield had got into some good positions in the first 45 but the final ball was lacking and Charles Cook had not been tested enough.

The Spireites had a great chance to equalise immediately after the break but Ryan Stirk blocked Mandeville’s shot behind for a corner.

King then tried his luck from distance but Charles Cook did well to hold it.

Just before the hour, the roof came off the Technique as Town equalised. Colclough drove to the byline and Dallas got across the near post but the final touch looked to have come off Ravens defender Elerewe.

The noise was now deafening as Chesterfield went in search of a winner.

But with 20 minutes remaining, play was halted for a second time because of a drone.

When the game resumed, Ash Palmer jumped highest at the back post but headed over from King’s corner.

On 75 minutes the match swung in Chesterfield’s favour when Bromley were reduced to 10 men following a bad challenge by Elerewe on Mandeville.

And four minutes later the Spireites went in front for the first time when Oldaker’s free-kick from the edge of the area took a deflection and found the net.

Backed by the bouncing Kop, Town, not satisfied with a one-goal lead, pushed for a third.

Following the drone stoppage, a total of 10 minutes were added on.

And in the 99th minute, Cheek broke Chesterfield hearts by heading in from close-range after Sowunmi, who was in an offside position, headed the ball into his path.

Understandably, that goal sucked the life out of the atmosphere as we headed into extra-time.

But that all changed 13 minutes into the first-half when Mandeville burst into the box and showed great footwork before blasting into the far corner. Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, with a big, big moment.

Thankfully, there was no late drama this time in the second period of extra-time and the elated Spireites fans invaded the pitch to celebrate

Chesterfield, relegated from the Football League in 2018, are going to Wembley next weekend. Just one more win needed.