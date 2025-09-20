Bromley manager Andy Woodman.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman felt his team ‘gifted’ Chesterfield two goals in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

The Ravens led 1-0 through Michael Cheek on 16 minutes but that was cancelled out when Armando Dobra kept his cool to equalise before half-time. Liam Mandeville slotted Town in front on 67 minutes after Dobra teed him up but the Spireites had to settle for a point when Chey Dunkley headed into his own net from a corner.

Woodman said: “My take is I am really disappointed with the goals we have conceded. We have kind of created our own problems again like not clearing our lines, not defending properly and, in my opinion, kind of gifting them two good opportunities to put the ball in the net which we have got to eradicate because this football club is built on clean sheets.”

Chesterfield scored with both of their two shots on target but also conceded twice from set-pieces as they came away from Hayes Lane with a decent point but it could have been all three. The match was low on quality and it had mistakes at both end.

"I didn’t think they created too much, Chesterfield, I have got to be honest,” Woodman said. “I didn’t think they hurt us, they didn’t cut us open. They had a bit of the ball at times. That said, I can’t say we made their keeper make a load of saves. It was a bit of a cagey affair, I don’t think either team wanted to lose any ground on each other and luckily enough for us we got a goal at the end to make it a draw.”

On why it was a cagey game when previous clashes between the two sides have been breathless, Woodman laughed: "Maybe me and Cooky have mellowed a little bit! I didn’t want to lose and I’m sure they were probably the same. There were some good moments, I wouldn’t say we did enough to win it, but we certainly didn’t do enough to lose it.

"Chesterfield are a big club and we are standing here disappointed that we have not got more out of that. We can’t lose sight of that. We are playing catch-up to a few of these clubs. That said, I think we are more than holding our own.