Bromley manager Andy Woodman was ‘disappointed’ his team were not awarded a penalty in the 2-2 draw against Chesterfield.

The Ravens led through Olufela Olomola’s header before two Will Grigg goals turned the scoreline around but it finished all square when Michael Cheek kept up his record of always netting against the Spireites.

The hosts claimed for a spot-kick a couple of times throughout the night but referee Craig Hicks ignored the appeals.

Woodman said: "I am chuffed to get the point, not to get beat, I would have liked to have got the win and it could have been with a couple of penalty decisions that I am disappointed we didn’t get. I am not sure if the ref got a good sight of them or not but I am disappointed we didn’t get a penalty tonight.”

Bromley manager Andy Woodman.

Bromley have now gone seven league games without a win but Woodman was encouraged with his team’s performance.

“I think we were a little bit more like a Bromley team tonight and I am really chuffed,” he said.

"We had a good start, we had fire in our belly, we made tackles, we were dogged, we had adversity when we fell behind but we stuck together as a group and I am buzzing. I feel like I have got my Bromley team back tonight.

"It was probably a fair result. Chesterfield are a very good team, let’s not get carried away that they went up with us, they are a very good team and they are one of the favourites this year so I think there is a lot to be happy about.”

Former Spireites goalkeeper Grant Smith made an error which allowed Grigg to grab his second goal.

Woodman explained: "I have not seen Grant Smith put one foot wrong for us in two years and tonight his team-mates dug him out of a little hole and that speaks volumes about the group.”

Chesterfield have always found it tough at Hayes Lane, particularly because of the plastic surface, which has now been replaced by a grass pitch.

Woodman laughed: "In a bit of banter with Paul Cook over the years, he has always moaned about our pitch, and I think internally he has probably thought ‘we will beat them that grass pitch’ so I am glad they didn’t beat us in the nicest sense and the pitch didn’t make a difference. That was all in good banter with Paul Cook, he is a good guy.”