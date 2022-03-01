Action from Grassmoor Reserves (red) v AFC Tiki in a ten-goal thriller. Photo by Martin Roberts.

This was only Britannia’s second defeat of the season as they were undone by two Jordan Hendley goals plus one each from Liam Richardson and Alex Sanderson, Jason Foster and Kurtis Morley scoring for Britannia as Town won 4-2.

Renishaw Miners Welfare beat bottom-of-the-table Brampton Gas Bar and Bites 3-1, Harry Rodosthenous, Ben Starosta and Cameron Evans on target.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves were 3-0 down to Crown Killamarsh in HKL TWO thanks to two Jordan Willis goals and a third from David Sills, Josh Marin’s goal and Jake Vernon’s brace earned them an unlikely point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Grassmoor Reserves (red) v AFC Tiki in a ten-goal thriller. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Hasland Club pushed opponents Pilsley Community all the way on Sunday before finally losing out 4-3 as Tyler Barksby, Adam Briggs, Kyle Hempshall and Joe Martin found the net for Pilsley.

In HKL THREE Glapwell Gladiators spurned the chance to close the gap on leaders Mutton FC to three points as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Spotted Frog.

Rangers had a 4-2 win at Shinnon. The home side’s goals were scored by Josh Neale and Jamie Smith however strikes from Luke Jackson (2), Ryan Brown and John McArdle secured the points for Rangers.

Dronfield Town produced a solid performance to see off Newbold CFT whom they 4-1, Liam Carrington, Kane Snell, Okba Tarcha and Aaron Carrington with the goals.

Action from Grassmoor Reserves (red) v AFC Tiki in a ten-goal thriller. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Grassmoor Sports Reserves and AFC Tiki’s clash in HKL SIX produced no fewer than ten goals, six of them scored by the former who moved to the top of the division as a result. Finlay Hunter and Cam Bayford-Wynn both scored twice for Grassmoor.

Royal Oak and Bolsover Town Reserves was a cagey affair but it was the Whitwell-based side who shaded it 3-2 with Conner Jones, Ben Owen and Leon Spalding on target.

The Chatsworth Cup tie between Carr Vale Utd and Newbold CFT Youth saw a goalless 120 minutes, forcing the game to go to a penalty shoot-out where 15 penalties needed to be taken to produce a winner, eight of them being scored by Carr Vale Utd.