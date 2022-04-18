Wanderers have enjoyed mixed fortunes this season having won five, drawn two and losing seven before this, their final league game of the season.

When the two teams last met at the back end of last year a Danny Fields goal for Britannia earned Britannia the win and Sunday’s game was just as closely contested, but this time Tom Poole’s goal for Britannia was equalled by a goal from Sam Lomas that saw the points shared leaving Britannia five points clear at the top.

Hollingwood Athletic faced Britannia Tupton in their penultimate game in HKL TWO six points and one place ahead of their opponents third from bottom with Tupton sitting next to bottom.

Dronfield Town celebrate a goal in their 6-2 win over Shinnon in Division Three of the Chesterfield Sunday League.

There was little to choose between the two sides in a game which could have gone either way however two goals from Josh Hamson, his first of the season, plus a third from Kieran Marsh edged Tupton to an odd goal in five victory.

Shinnon rounded off their HKL THREE season in disappointing fashion losing heavily to Dronfield Town by six goals to two.

Josh Neale and Tom Torrington did find the net for Shinnon but their efforts proved to be in vain as two Matt Crowe goals along with strikes from Luke Booker, Aaron Carrington and Khalid Qasem helped to see Town home.

Arkwright Town Blues missed the chance to claim the HKL FOUR title as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third placed Green Utd in what was their final game of the season. Town’s title quest is very much alive however and either a draw or a win at Apollo next week in their last league game of 21/22 will see them move above Espial to become champions.

Just one game in HKL FIVE and it featured Clay Cross United and Spartans with the latter coming out on top winning by the odd goal in five.