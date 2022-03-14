Chesterfield Sunday League Round-up: Britannia draw with New Whitt in thriller

Action from Shinnon's 7-4 win over Newbold Community Football Training as Jamie Smith (right) gets possession. Photo by Martin Roberts.

In HKL ONE, Britannia drew 3-3 with New Whitt Social to go second. Curtis Birchall, Jordan Lemon and Elliott Nunn were on target for New Whitt, Ashley Grayson, Kurtis Morley and Tom Poole for Britannia.

In HKL TWO, leaders Butchers Arms took on second-placed Clowne Wanderers Reserves in a game that ended 2-2, leaving Butchers six points ahead with a game to play but with Wanderers still having three games left.

Wanderers found themselves two goals behind and a man short for almost 80 minutes before Ryan Newbold and Calvin Cook popped up with two late goals to salvage a point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Shinnon's 7-4 win over Newbold Community Football Training. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Hepthorne Lane, meanwhile, overcame bottom side Hasland Club 3-1.

In HKL THREE, Boot and Shoe took on Dronfield Town who won 3-2 thanks to Kane Snell’s hat-trick, Matthew Chapman and Liam Codling replying.

Espial had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Tibshelf Community to stay third in HKL FOUR, Dave Riley with both Espial goals, while Apollo beat John Pye 3-0.

In HKL FIVE Spartans romped to a 9-3 win over Brimington, while Clay Cross and Carr Vale United drew 3-3 to see Carr Vale go a point clear at the top.

Action from Shinnon's 7-4 win over Newbold Community Football Training. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Palterton SC returned to the top of HKL SIX following a 4-4 draw with third-placed Brampton Rovers, while AFC Creswell and Walkers Wanderers drew 2-2.

The Hutson Cup has been resurrected on a group stage basis, leading to two legged semi-finals and a final.

In the opening group stage games Clowne Wanderers beat AFC Newbold 4-2, while Newton George also won 4-2 at Renishaw MW.

Mutton FC and Brampton Moor Rovers drew 1-1 whilst Arkwright Town were beaten 2-1 by Spotted Frog.

Shinnon captain Tom Torrington slides in during his side's 7-4 win over Newbold Community Football Training. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Joel Frakes scored five of Shinnon’s goals in their 7-4 win over Newbold CFT for whom Liam Marriott and Lewis Redman both scored twice.

Bolsover Town Reserves beat Derbyshire Peaks 4-0 and two Ben Owen goals plus a third from Leon Spalding earned Royal Oak Whitwell a 3-2 win over AFC Tiki.