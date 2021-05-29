Nathan Tyson struck the winner with 10 minutes to go. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites were out of the play-off positions with 10 minutes remaining before Nathan Tyson struck the winner against Halifax at The Shay.

Liam Mandeville had given the Blues the lead in the first-half but it was cancelled out by Darren Stephenson’s strike before half-time.

In the end, Chesterfield finished sixth, one point clear of Wrexham in eighth.

The Spireites will travel to Meadow Lane next Saturday (4pm KO).

When asked about the Notts clash, proud boss James Rowe said: “Bring on anyone. I am not fussed who we play. I know that if we are right and we stick to the game plan we have got that talent to win games. We have just shown that in the last two games against teams who were pushing for the play-offs. I think the last two games will give us good confidence because they were pushing for the play-offs and we have beaten them.”

On reaching the play-offs, he added: “I am pleased for our staff and board, they have really backed me here and to get sixth from 22nd in six months is really pleasing.

“It is a great achievement but we knew we had five play-off games, we have won two, and we are on to Notts County now.”

Rowe said it was a deserved victory at The Shay and that they showed great bravery.

He explained: “We have showed great character in tricky circumstances and gone on and won the game. That is what I want at this football club and that is what the fanbase demands.

“It was important we were brave in the second-half under those circumstances.

“It was a really good goal from our perspective to win it, it was fitting of the occasion.”

When asked by the DT if he was aware of other scores throughout the game, Rowe added: “In the second-half I was because obviously it can change your tactics.