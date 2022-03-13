Borehamwood boss Luke Garrard believes justice was done after late equaliser against Chesterfield

Sub Adrian Clifton headed home with a minute to go to cancel out Akwasi Asante’s 82 minute spot-kick.

And Garrard says it was just what his side deserved after tv replays showed the handball leading to the penalty was outside the box.

“It was not a penalty,” he said. “The officials make decisions, some are right and some are wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Garrard felt a draw was a fair result for Borehamwood after an improved second half display against Chesterfield.

“For me to get a late equaliser was massive for us. It was nailed on outside the box, we will get the rub of the green as the season goes on

“I said to the ref that they are big decisions and they have got to be made correctly, we could have gone on to lose our unbeaten record at home and I don’t think we deserved to lose a game of football today.

“We are depleted with the squad an it gook a lot to get into that game. I spoke to them at half-time and we were a little more n the front foot and dominated a bit more

“It was a good advert for the National League. As long as you stay in the game then you have always got an opportunity.”