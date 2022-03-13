Here's what Paul Cook had to say about Joe Quigley's performance in Chesterfield's draw at Borehamwood

Quigley proved a real handful, especially in the first half, as he led the line brilliantly during his side’s 1-1 draw.

And it was a display which left Cook more than pleased.

“He was outstanding at the top end of the pitch,” said Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cook was impressed by how well Joe Quigley led the line for Chesterfield at Borehamwood.

“It was his best game for Chesterfield. He led the line fantastically well and was a constant threat.

“He just needed to cap it off with a goal, but I’m sure that’s on the way.

“Strikers go through these spells and he’s only just joined us. It is tough leading the line on your own, he did ever so well today.”

Cook also praised the performance of shot-stopper Scott Loach and explained why goalscorer Akwasi Asante was left on the bench.

“Akwasi has been feeling a bit fatigued and tired,” said Cook. “He missed two days training at the latter end of the week with sickness.

“We felt it was best to come off the bench today, he will be a big player for us.

“Scott is having a fantastic season with us, along with a lot of other players.

“He's an outstanding goalkeeper. We all travel home slightly disappointed, but we lick our wounds and go again.”